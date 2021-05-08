Powder Filling Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Powder Filling Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Powder Filling Equipment Market include Zhejiang JianZheng Machinery Co., Vista Technopack Machines, Union Kehlibar Ltd, Sampack India Private Limited, Romaco Group, Premier Tech Chronos, Allfill Inc., Pakona Engineers (India) Private Limited., Nalbach Engineering Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Ehcolo A/S, DL Packaging BV, BL Bag Line, Ace Technologies, and Paxiom Group.

Rising need for replacing the traditional filling methods and increasing need for the adoption of automation across packaging lines to boost productivity are propelling the market growth. However, the high initial cost is hampering market growth.

Powder filling equipment is applied to pack the dry granular and free-flowing powder into containers. These powder filling equipment are designed to package products that are hard to transport and control with a conveyor system.

Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by such bodies that set out regulations and rules regarding the safe, secure and restricted human intervention.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing expenditure on medicines which has resulted in the increased consumption which is driving the demand for such drugs which is expected to propel the players in the region to deploy automated solutions.

Types Covered:

• Vertical Auger Fillers

• Vacuum Fillers

• Gravity Fillers

• Cup Fillers

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

