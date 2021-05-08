Automotive Predictive Technology – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Predictive Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Predictive Technology Market include ZF, Visteon, Bosch, Valeo, Infineon, Harman, Garrett Motion, Continental, Verizon, and Aptiv.

Increasing adaption of predictive technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning and rising demand for technologically advanced vehicles are propelling the market growth. However, issues associated with data security and its integration with existing software platforms is hampering the growth of the market.

Automotive predictive technology can be used in vehicles as it has a sensor embedded inside the vehicle that cautions the driver if the vehicle requires maintenance. The vehicle’s performance is evaluated by the predictive system or innovation based on the state of the vehicle or mileage clocked. The system additionally provides information to the user about the malfunctioning of vehicle systems.

Based on the vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the use of telematics in these vehicles is increasing as it contributes to fleet safety and also it mainly provides satellite navigation, GPS location tracking, and infotainment options.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have an anticipated expansion during the forecast period owing to increasing sales of commercial vehicles and passenger cars and fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India.

Hardwares Covered:

• On Board Diagnosis

• Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

End Users Covered:

• Insurers

• Fleet Owners

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

