Adherence Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Adherence Packaging Market is expected to reach $1,584.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Adherence Packaging Market include ARxIUM, Inc, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cardinal Health, Inc, Manrex Limited, McKesson Corporation, Medicine-On-Time, Omnicell, Inc, Parata Systems, LLC, Pearson Medical Technologies LLC, RxSafe, LLC, and Talyst.

The high rate of medication non-adherence and growing need to minimize medication wastage are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high installation and maintenance costs of automated systems and lack of awareness regarding medication adherence packaging are hampering the market growth.

Adherence packaging is mainly used for medical services to replace the cumbersome medication planners and organize it in the way patient intake their medications. It is provided to the patient by day or passes time that facilitates medication fulfilment as prescribed by their physician. Patients suffering from chronic illness such as high blood pressure and diabetes must follow the medication plans consistently to prevent any relapse or hospital readmissions. Adherence packaging is commonly delivered in multi-medication pouches or blister cards. All these factors have contributed to the growth of adherence packaging market.

Based on the type, the blister card segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the enhanced medication shelf life, better tamper resistance, easy storage & transport, reduced medicine dispensing time, and enhanced medication adherence.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the availability of significant government funding for R&D, presence of prominent adherence packaging companies, increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, and growth in ageing population, which significantly increases the burden on European healthcare systems and boost the demand for effective and efficient solutions.

Types Covered:

• Strip/Pouch

• Blister Card

Systems Covered:

• Unit-Dose

• Multi-Dose

Materials Covered:

• Plastic Film

• Paper & Paperboard

• Aluminium

End Users Covered:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Mail Order Pharmacies

• Long-Term Care Facilities

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

