Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to reach $18,861.79 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 43.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market include NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, and Cainiao Network.

Increasing demand for big data and demand for greater visibility and transparency are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the limited number of AI experts and difficulties in data integration from multiple sources are hampering the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly relied upon to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness of a broad spectrum of industries. Supply Chain Management (SCM) is a critical logistics function for the most modern enterprise. AI is being integrated into SCM solutions to improve everything from process automation to provide greater visibility into static and real-time data. AI in the SCM market also improves related management information systems. Accordingly, the AI in the supply chain management market represents a substantial opportunity for many software-driven and data-oriented companies. Modern supply chains represent complex systems of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in moving a product or service from supplier to customer.

Based on the end-user, the consumer-packaged-goods segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the consistent proliferation of the e-commerce sector across emerging economies. The use of AI in the supply chain can offer profitable drop-shipping features such as providing product tracking, inventory management, and warehouse management.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for AI-based business solutions for automation across several operational areas including supply chain management. Furthermore, increasing adoption of modern technologies including machine learning and natural language processing, government initiatives towards the adoption of advanced technologies, and rapid digitalization are also contributing to the fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Technologies Covered:

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Context-Aware Computing

• Computer Vision

• Cognitive Computing

Applications Covered:

• Fleet Management

• Supply Chain Planning

• Warehouse Management

• Virtual Assistant

• Risk Management

• Freight Brokerage

• Planning & Logistics

• Inventory Management

• Operational Procurement

• Supplier Relationship Management

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Consumer-Packaged Goods

• Food & Beverages

• Energy & Power

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

