Container Handling Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Container Handling Equipment Market is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Container Handling Equipment Market include Amzone International Ltd, Cargotec, Cargotec Corporation, ELME Spreader, GEA Group, HYSTER, Nilkamal Limited, PINTSCH BUBENZER GMBH, Port Equipment Manufacturers Association PEMA, Port Finance International B.V., Satomas, STEELBRO, Stinis, TANDEMLOC Inc, Taylor Machine Works Inc ( The Taylor Group of Companies), Timars container handling equipment and VDL Groep bv.

Rise in cargo transportation across the globe and growth in international and intercontinental trade are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a high capital cost of these equipments is restraining the market growth.

Container handling equipments are vehicles such as the crane, truck, hoist, and many more which help in the process of shifting various goods from one place to another with fewer difficulties. With the innovation in technology, they are getting automated.

Based on equipment type, the ship-to-shore (STS) cranes segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are utilized for loading and unloading containers from larger ships that are completely reliant on the availability of these cranes. According to the Port Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (PEMA), the demand for these cranes basically originates from medium and larger ports in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India in the Asia Pacific due to increased container traffic.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high volume of cargo being transported from emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan and increasing government initiatives for support of export and developments in ports and equipment used in ports in countries.

Engine Capacities Covered:

• 7-10 Liter

• <7 Liter

• >10 Liter

Power Outputs Covered:

• 201–300 kW

• 150-200 kW

• >300 kW

• <150 kW

Tonnage Capacities Covered:

• 71-100 Tons

• 41-70 Tons

• 10-4o Tons

• <10 Tons

Propulsion Types Covered:

• Hybrid

• Electric

• Diesel

Equipment Types Covered:

• Automated RMG (ARMG) System

• Automated RTG (ARTG) System

• Mobile Harbor Crane (MHC)

• Ship to Shore (STS) Crane

• Terminal Tractor

• Yard Cranes

• Mobile Port Handling Equipment

Applications Covered:

• Railway Station

• Sea Ports / Terminals

• Yards / Landside

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Building and Construction

• Chemical

• E-commerce

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Food and Packaging

• Healthcare

• Mining

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

