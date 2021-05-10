Aerospace Parts Manufacturing – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $1456.89 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market include Bridgestone Corporation, Dassault Systems, Eaton Corporation plc, Intrex Aerospace, JAMCO , Corporation, Lycoming Engines, Premium Aerotech, Rolls Royce Plc, Safran Group, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd, Triumph Group, Woodward Inc, and Zodiac Aerospace.

Rise in passenger & freight traffic, and increase in the rate of aircraft fleet replacement are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as fluctuation in the raw material prices is hampering the market growth.

The emphasis on reducing environmental pollution caused by commercial and defense aircrafts warrants an increase in fuel efficiency. To increase fuel efficiency aircraft engineers around the world are decreasing aircraft weight by adopting lightweight, new generation parts. Most of the aircraft manufacturing is integrated across the value chain and are highly active in the parts manufacturing process. The companies have in-house production facilities as well as supplier contracts for the procurement of these parts. The manufacturers are also involved in raw material procurement and designing and quality control of the parts offered by third party suppliers.

Based on the end user, the commercial aircraft segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the significant changes that are being incorporated in the aircraft structure to reduce the carbon emissions by replacing existing parts with lightweight materials which in turn increase the demand for the commercial aircrafts. Also, the surge in demand for air travel followed by a surge in the number of airbuses filter down to a healthy growth in commercial aircraft parts manufacturing.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of aviation industry, augmenting the growth of MRO services thereby impacting aerospace parts manufacturing industry on a positive note. Furthermore, China and India are anticipated to emerge as the leading markets, owing to the rapid growth of aircraft part manufacturing and export activities.

Products Covered:

• Aerostructure

• Aircraft Manufacturing

• Avionics

• Cabin Interiors

• Engine

• Equipment, System, and Support

• Insulation Components

End Users Covered:

• Business Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

