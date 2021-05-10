3D Sensor – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global 3D Sensor Market is expected to reach $13.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 25.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the 3D Sensor Market include Asustek Computer Inc., Cognex Corporation, Eyesight Tech, IFM Electronic, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, LMI Technologies, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Occipital, Inc, Omnivision Technologies, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, PMD Technologies AG, Samsung Electronics, and Sony Corporation.

Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and increased demand for medical imaging solutions are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high manufacturing cost of image sensors, and limited integration with other devices are hampering the market growth.

3D sensors are depth sensing devices which aims at connecting the devices with the real world by using projected light and a camera system. They have a wide function in modern life. This ranges from cameras to drones and robots. These sensors transmit data with a high speed, consume less power and are transferable. The 3D sensor technology has major role in development of semiconductor industry because of its attractive features such as cost effectiveness, greater reliability and high efficiency.

Based on the application, the consumer electronics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to huge adoption rate of 3D sensors in the consumer electronics and presence of extra features such as virtual reality gaming and augmented reality games.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of companies manufacturing 3D sensors such as Sony Corporation (Japan) and ASUSTeK Computers Inc. (Taiwan). China and India are the fastest-growing economies in the world and have the largest manufacturing bases catering to various application areas such as consumer electronics, medical, and automotive.

Technologies Covered:

• Camera Based Recognition 3D

• Capacitive Sensing

• Electric Field

• Hall Technology

• Infrared Sensing

• Interactive Displays

• Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

• Stereoscopic Vision

• Structured Light

• Time of Flight

• Ultrasound

Types Covered:

• Accelerometer Sensor

• Acoustic Sensor

• Image Sensor

• Position Sensor

• Pressure Sensor

• Proximity Sensor

• Temperature Sensor

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Surveillance & Security

• Industrial Automation

• Automotive

• Industrial Robotics

• Media & Entertainment

• Consumer Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

