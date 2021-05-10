Elastomeric Drug Delivery Pumps – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Elastomeric Drug Delivery Pumps Market is expected to reach $1.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Elastomeric Drug Delivery Pumps Market include Wooyoung Medical Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation, pfm medical ag, Nipro Corporation, LEVENTON S.A.U., Gamastech Srl, Fresenius SE & CO. KGaA, Braun Melsungen AG, Ambu A/S, Baxter International, Inc. and Avanos Medical, Inc.

Increasing adoption of these pumps in pharmaceutical industry and rising prevalence of many disorders & diseases are driving the market growth. However, low adoption rate and lack of awareness about these pumps among medical professionals are restraining the market growth.

Elastomeric drug delivery pumps are likewise called balloon pumps which are utilized in the medical sector for controlled delivery of liquid drugs such as antibiotics, analgesics, anesthetics, etc. These pumps are characterized into two types including variable rate elastomeric pumps and continuous rate elastomeric pumps.

Based on the treatment type, the chemotherapy segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the growing occurrence of chronic diseases in developed and also developing countries.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high adoption of these pumps for the treatment of chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and strong presence of the healthcare industry.

Product Types Covered:

• Continuous Rate Elastomeric Pumps

• Variable Rate Elastomeric Pumps

Treatment Types Covered:

• Pain Management

• Chemotherapy

• Antibiotic/Antiviral

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

