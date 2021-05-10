Face Shield – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Face Shield Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Face Shield Market include Univet, SWISS ONE SAFETY SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Ho Cheng Enterprise, PETZLSECURITE, MEDOP SA, Magid Glove & Safety, JSP, Hobart, MEDOP SA, DOU YEE, Cigweld, Bei Bei Safety, 3M Co. and Productos Climax.

Increasing cases of COVID-19 cases and increasing demand from key end-user industries such as manufacturing and construction are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, shortage of face shields during COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth.

A face shield is a product of personal protective equipment helps to cover the wearer’s complete face or half from risks such as flying objects and road debris, chemical splashes or potentially infectious materials (in medical and laboratory environments).

Based on the type, the full face shield segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid increase in the coronavirus which is spreading easily and heavily.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about worker safety and presence of prominent manufacturing companies in countries.

Types Covered:

• Half Face Shield

• Full Face Shield

Applications Covered:

• Sports Protective

• Diving

• Breathing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

