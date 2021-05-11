Sodium Cyanide – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Sodium Cyanide Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sodium Cyanide Market include Unigel Group, Uma Chemicals, The Chemours Company, Sasol, Orica Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Draslovka Holding BV, Cyanco, Changsha Hekang Chemical Co. Ltd, Australian Gold Reagents Pty Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation and American Elements.

Rise in local and foreign investments and its increase consumption in mining industry as an extracting reagent are the major factors driving the market growth. However, their harmful effect is restraining the market growth.

Sodium Cyanide is utilized for the extraction of minerals, primarily gold and silver. It acts as a reagent in the mining industry. Almost 66% of its application is utilized in the processing of gold and silver. It is additionally utilized as an intermediate in the manufacture of jewelry, adhesives, computer electronics, fire retardants, airplane brakes, cosmetics, dyes, nylon, nail polish remover, paints, pharmaceuticals and table salt.

Based on end user, the mining and metallurgy segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is widely used in the extraction of gold, where its requirement is widely driven by the low costs and high accessibility.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its growing demand in the industries and for application during polymer processing.

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Chemical and Polymer Synthesis

• Electronics

• Mining and Metallurgy

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

