Adhesives and Sealants – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to reach $98.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in adhesives and sealants market include Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, BASF SE, Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller, Rpm International Inc., Dowdupont Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Master Bond Inc., Sika AG, Arkema (Bostik Sa), Lord Corporation, Adhesives Research Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Franklin International, and Ashland Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include shift in preference to hot-melt adhesives, growing trend of lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles, increasing automobile production and surging demand for packaging material. However, environmental regulations in North America and Europe are likely to restraint the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/adhesives-and-sealants-market/request-sample

An adhesive is a chemical blend used to join or bond two surfaces to form a particular assembly, and a sealant is a semisolid material used to avert fluid leakages. Adhesives and sealants are produced using similar chemicals and technologies and are employed in a wide range of applications. Despite the fact that adhesives and sealants are considered as one industry, their respective functions differ in applications. Adhesives have high tensile and shear strength, which makes this material superior for bonding-related applications. Sealants on the other hand, are used to fill gaps and restrict corresponding movements of substrates. Sealants strength is lower than adhesives, but has higher flexibility.

By formulating technology, water-based technology segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. In this technology, water is used as a carrier or diluting medium and is allowed to set by evaporation, or absorbed by the substrate. Furthermore, they reduce VOC emissions and increasing environmental awareness and stringent regulations are projected to propel the segment growth in the forthcoming years.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/adhesives-and-sealants-market

On the basis of geography, the adhesives & sealants market in the APAC region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for adhesives & sealants from emerging economies, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore. In addition, supportive government policies are expected to drive the construction industry, which in turn is expected to support product penetration in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/adhesives-and-sealants-market

Resin Types Covered:

• Emulsion

• Polysulfide

• Silicone

• Polyurethane

• Butyl

• Plastisol

• Other Resin Types

Formulating Technologies Covered:

• Solvent-Based

• Water-Based

• Reactives

• Hot-Melt

• Non-reactive Adhesive

End Users Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Leather & Footwear

• Paperboard & Packaging

• Industrial Assembly

• Consumer/DIY

• Furniture

• Woodworking & Joinery

• Medical

• Electronics

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Paints and Coatings

• Other End Users

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Types Covered:

• Selective-etching Adhesive

• Self-etching Adhesive

• Total-etching Adhesive

Applications Covered:

• Direct Restoration Bonding

• Indirect Restoration Bonding

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com