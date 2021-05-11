Medical Gloves – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Medical Gloves Market is expected to reach $12.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in medical gloves market include Medline Industries, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Ansell Healthcare LLC, Berner International GmbH, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Akzenta International Sa, Robinson Healthcare, Erenler Medikal, Leboo Healthcare Products Limited, SHIELD Scientific, Rubberex Corp M. Berhad, and Sun Healthcare Sdn Bhd (Adventa Berhad).

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing incidences of acute and chronic diseases, stringent regulations about the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), increasing concerns about safety and sanitation, and rising number of hospitals in developing countries. However, increasing price competition among manufacturers is likely to hamper the market.

Medical gloves are gloves that one use gloves and should preferably be disposed of after just one use specially when dealing with bacterial culture or worn during surgeries. These gloves are manufactured out of various kinds of polymers. These products are available either in the powdered or in the non-powdered form or are powdered with cornstarch to lubricate them so that it becomes easier for one to put on. Medical gloves are majorly used in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers among others. These gloves are used during medical examinations and surgical procedures in order to help prevent any cross-contamination between the healthcare personnel and patients.

By form type, the powdered medical gloves segment is projected to grow at the significant growth during the forecast period. These gloves have corn-starch added that allows the easy donning and removal of the gloves. Moreover, it helps to avoid the gloves from sticking together. However, the U.S. FDA banned the use of powdered medical gloves owing to air borne allergic reactions that may affect the healthcare workers health. Hence, the market for powdered gloves will witness steady decline in future.

On the basis of geography, medical gloves market in Asia Pacific region is poised to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about the safety and hygiene among people in the region. Furthermore, emerging countries such as India and China provides immense growth opportunities to the medical gloves manufacturers.

Form Types Covered:

• Powdered-free Form

• Powdered Form

Usage Types Covered:

• Reusable

• Disposable

Product Types Covered:

• Surgical

• Chemotherapy

• Examination

Raw Material Types Covered:

• Polyisoprene

• Vinyl Rubber

• Nitrile Rubber

• Latex

• Neoprene Gloves

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Direct Selling

• Medical Store

• Brick and Mortar

• E-commerce

• Other Distribution Channels

Sterilities Covered:

• Non-sterile Gloves

• Sterile Gloves

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Centers

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Medical Institutes

• Laboratories

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

