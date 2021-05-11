NVH Testing – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global NVH Testing Market is expected to reach $3.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the NVH Testing Market are AB Dynamics, Benstone Instruments, Bruel & Kjr, Data Physics, Dewesoft, Econ Technologies, Erbessed Reliability, ESI Group, Gras Sound & Vibration, Head Acoustics, Honeywell, IMV Corporation, King Design, Kistler Group, M+P International, National Instruments, Oros and PCB Piezotronics.

Growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems and rising focus on fuel effectiveness are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, accessibility of second hand and leasing NVH testing tools are hampering the market growth.

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing is well recognized as sound superiority analysis of different metrics such as volume and noise experience level. Domestic appliances manufactures are gradually more adopting sound quality analysis to get better their product in judgment with competitor. Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing comprise equipment such as analyzers, controllers, sound level meters, microphones, and additional software.

Based on the end user, power generation segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to strict legislative compulsion for OEMs to plan and produce less-noise products for the power generation industry. Managing sound levels produced by generators is a elevated priority as different governmental agencies are enacting noise ordinances to decrease noise pollution.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to growing initiatives taken by the administration in the region to manage noise pollution. Implementation of rules and policy by governments to manage noise pollution is forcing manufacturers to adopt advanced solutions such as NVH testing.

Types Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

Applications Covered:

• Building Acoustics

• Engine Noise and Vibration Testing

• Environmental Noise Measurement

• Human Vibration

• Impact Hammer Testing

• Mechanical Vibration Testing

• Modal Analysis

• Noise Source Mapping

• Operating Deflection Shape (Ods) Analysis

• Pass-by Noise Testing

• Power train NVH

• Product Vibration Testing

• Psychoacoustics Test

• Sound Intensity Measurement

• Sound Power Testing

• Sound Quality Testing

• Telecommunication Testing

• Transient Acoustic Holography

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive and Transportation

• Construction

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Equipment

• Mining & Metallurgy

• Power Generation

• White Goods

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

