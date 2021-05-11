Industrial Drums – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Industrial Drums Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Industrial Drums Market include Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Fibrestar Drums Ltd, Greif, Inc, Industrial Container Services, LLC,

Mauser Group B.V, Myers Container, LLC, Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc, Schutz Container Systems, Inc, Sicagen India Limited , The Metal Drum Company, Three Rivers Packaging, Inc, Time Technoplast Ltd , TPL Plastech Limited and U.S. Coexcell Inc .

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting demand for industrial drum from petroleum lubricant industry, chemical and fertilizers. However, manufacture procedure of industrial drums is slow is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An industrial drum is a cylindrical hollow holder used mainly for the mass freight release. Industrial drums can be finished up with paperboard (also known as fiber drum), steel, and even plastics. These drums are particularly used for fluids and shipping powders and dangerous items.

By product type, steel drum segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to more strength, high-quality protective properties, like gas barrier properties, and exceptional processing performance is expected to a positive factor in terms of wsage. Furthermore, it can be rolled into a different thickness of the sheet, foil, sheet stamping, rolling, stretching, welding made of special shapes, and sizes of the packaging container.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the wide use of industrial drums in vegetable oil and wines export. Oil exporters in the Southeast Asian region, such as Indonesia & Malaysia favor industrial drums in judgment to other packaging solutions. Industrial drums present high effectiveness and operational efficiency in the transportation of main products in liquid form.

Product Types Covered:

• Steel Drum

• Plastic Drum

• Fiber Drum

Capacities Covered:

• 100 to 250 Liter

• 250 to 500 Liter

• Above 500 Liter

• Up to 100 Liter

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture and Horticulture

• Building & Construction

• Chemical & Fertilizers

• Food & Beverages

• Paints, Inks & Dyes

• Petroleum & Lubricants

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

