Long Fiber Thermoplastics – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market is expected to reach $6.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in long fiber thermoplastics market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, SGL Carbon, BASF SE, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, TechnoCompound GmbH (Polymer Group), Daicel corporation, SABIC, GS Caltex Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, LANXESS, RTP Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd (SBHPP), PolyOne Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Polyram Plastic Industries LTD, Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic Co. Ltd, Quadrant Group, and Plasticomp.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in the demand for high-performance materials globally, increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, less generation of VOCs and recyclability, and increasing demand for long-fiber thermoplastics in automotive production. However, high processing and manufacturing costs are restraining the market growth.

The long fiber thermoplastics are composed of polymer matrix composites reinforced with discontinuous fibers above critical fiber length. These are mainly produced through injection molding or pultrusion process. The polymer granules along with reinforcing material are fed to a hopper machine, which then follows the process of heating, impregnation, pulling, skewing, and palletizing of long fiber products. They consolidate high amounts of solidness, quality, and durability together in a single material. These materials have excellent sound and vibration hosing capacities.

By resin type, polypropylene (PP) resin segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. This resin is a thermoplastic manufactured by combining propylene monomers. Polypropylene resins are high in demand as they have Its unique properties and ability to adapt to various fabrication techniques make it a suitable material in a wide range of applications. Significant properties of this resin include chemical resistance, fatigue resistance, insulation, elasticity, transmissivity, and toughness.

On the basis of geography, Europe region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the growing economies of the Germany, UK, the presence of prominent players, and expanding automotive industry. In Europe, Germany is the largest market for long fiber thermoplastics in Europe. The economic growth of the country is the main reason for the high consumption of long fiber thermoplastics. The automotive and other industries are rapidly expanding, thereby driving the demand for long fiber thermoplastics in the region.

Fiber Types Covered:

• Carbon

• Glass

Resin Types Covered:

• Polyamide (PA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

• Polyphthalamide (PPA)

• Thermoplastic Polyurethane

• Polycarbonate

• Other Resin Types

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Direct-LFT (D-LFT)

• Injection Molding

• Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (LFRT)

• Pellet Pultrusion Processing

• Long Fiber-reinforced Thermoplastic granulates (LFT-G)

• Other Manufacturing Process

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Goods

• Sporting Goods

• Automotive

• Defense

• Furniture

• Mass-Transit

• Textiles

• Personal Care

• Plastics Industry

• Buildings & Construction

• Industrial

• Electronics Appliances

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

