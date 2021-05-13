Electrically Conductive Adhesives – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market is expected to reach $4.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in electrically conductive adhesives market include Coatex Industries, Ellsworth Adhesives, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol, 3M, Aremco Products, Mereco Technologies, Holland Shielding, M.G. Chemicals, Masterbond, Permatex and Kemtron Ltd., Bacon Adhesives, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., United Resin Corp, Applied Technologies Inc, PCR Technologies Inc., Permabond Engineering Adhesives, and Nagase America Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand from the electronics industry, increase in the demand for advanced adhesive materials, and rise in demand for anisotropic conductive adhesives in various applications. However, strict government regulations and anti-dumping laws is restraining the market growth.

Electrically conductive adhesives are adhesives used in joining electrical or electronic components in order to complete a circuit and to maintain conductivity within the circuit. Generally, these adhesives contain filler material that enhances the characteristic properties of adhesives such as resistance to moisture, low shrinkage properties and strong bonds, among others. Electronically conductive adhesives need to be excellent adhesives in order to increase electromagnetic interference shielding. They are used for providing thermal stability, connecting electrical junctions and adding stability to the electrical component.

By chemistry, the epoxy based adhesives segment has been witnessing significant demand in recent years due to the several advantages that these adhesives offer. Epoxy based adhesives provide quicker production throughput due to the shorter processing time and less handling of assemblies required. These adhesives have a short curing time, which makes them suitable for quick cold solder repairs of electronic devices, providing excellent electromagnetic interference (EMI) / radio-frequency interference (RFI) shielding and filling in seams between metal plates.

On the basis of geography, The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the emergence of this region as a lucrative market for smartphones. Changing lifestyle with rise in disposable income generates demand for comfortable and luxury vehicles which may boost the overall demand for automotive PCB in this region, thereby driving the industry demand.

Fillers Covered:

• Carbon

• Silver

• Graphite

• Copper

• Nickel

Chemistry Covered:

• Epoxy Based Adhesive

• Acrylate Based Adhesives

• Polyurethane Based Adhesive

• Silicon Based Adhesives

Morphologies Covered:

• Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

• Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

Forms Covered:

• Film Adhesives

• Paste Adhesives

Applications Covered:

• Printed Circuit Board

• LCD Displays

• LED Lighting

• Solar Cells

End Users Covered:

• Electrical

• Medical

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Biosciences

• Semiconductors

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

