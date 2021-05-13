Protein A Resin – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Protein A Resin Market is expected to reach $3.01 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Protein A Resin Market include GE, ASEBIO, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Expedeon Ltd, GenScript, Merck KGaA, Novasep Holding SAS, Purolite, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Tosoh Bioscience LLC.

Growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending and increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies are driving the market growth. However, high cost of resins is hampering the growth of the market.

Protein A Resin refers to surface protein that is witnessed occurring naturally in the cell wall of the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. Protein A is basically a bacterial protein that has the capacity to bind mammalian antibodies of class immunoglobulin G.

Based on the product, the agarose-based protein A segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the agarose being the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period which can be attributed to the increased R&D activities, as APAC has emerged as a key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research hub.

Types Covered:

• Natural Protein A

• Recombinant Protein A

Products Covered:

• Agarose-Based Protein A

• Glass/Silica-Based Protein A

• Organic Polymer-Based Protein A

Applications Covered:

• Antibody Purification

• Immunoprecipitation (IP)

End Users Covered:

• Academic Research Institutes

• Catheterization Laboratories

• Clinical Research Laboratories

• Contract Research Organizations

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

