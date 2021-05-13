Wi-Fi Chipset – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is expected to reach $31.88 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market include Broadcom, Celeno Communications, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Espressif Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., MediaTek Inc., MICRO, Newracom, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductors, Peraso Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Quantenna Communications Inc. and Realtek.

Growing number of public wi-fi hotspots and adoption of internet of things (IoT), mounting need for faster data transfer and increasing internet penetration rate is driving the market growth. However, regulations and security associated with Wi-Fi technology are hampering the growth of the market.

A Wi-Fi chipset is a hardware component or a system-on-chip (SoC) that allows a device to communicate with another wireless device. Hardware components such as external wireless local area network (WLAN) cards or WLAN adapters make extensive use of wireless (Wi-Fi) chipset. The Wi-Fi chipset is used in several applications such as smartphones, personal computers, and laptops. The Wi-Fi chipset is often available in three operating bands—single, dual, and tri bands.

Based on the IEEE standard, the IEEE 802.11ax segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period as this standard is expected to offer the highest spectral efficiency among all other existing IEEE 802.11 standards and is predicted to have a top speed of around 10 Gbps.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the large pool of consumer electronics manufacturers and low-cost manufacturing of Wi-Fi chipsets in China and other countries in the region.

Bands Covered:

• Single & Dual Band

• Tri Band

Multiple-In Multiple-Out (MIMO) Configurations Covered:

• Single User (SU)-Multiple-In Multiple-Out (MIMO)

• Multi User (MU)-Multiple-In Multiple-Out (MIMO)

Types Covered:

• Mobile Wi-Fi

• Industrial Wi-Fi

Components Covered:

• Solution

• Service

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On Premises

• Cloud

Die Sizes Covered:

• 10nm

• 14nm

• 20nm

• 28nm

IEEE Standards Covered:

• IEEE 802.11ac Wave 1

• IEEE 802.11ac Wave 2

• IEEE 802.11ad

• IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & Wi-Fi 6E)

• IEEE 802.11ay

• IEEE 802.11b/G

• IEEE 802.11n (SB and DB)

Technologies Covered:

• Fin Field-Effect Transistor (FinFET)

• Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FDSOI) Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Transistors

• Silicon on Insulator (SOI)

• Silicon-Germanium (SiGe)

Applications Covered:

• Consumer Devices

• Cameras

• Smart Home Devices

• Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) Devices

• Drones

• Gaming Devices

• Mobile Robots

• Networking Devices

• In-Vehicle Infotainment

• Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS)

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Assistant Tool for Visually Impaired or Disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

• Automotive & Transportation

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer Electronics

• Education

• Enterprise

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Retail

• Travel & Hospitality

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

