Antibiotics – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Antibiotics Market is expected to reach $67.36 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Antibiotics Market include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, supportive government legislation and the expanding vulnerable aging population are driving the market growth. However, some issues associated with antibiotics, such as antibiotic resistance and lengthy and tedious regulatory procedures is hampering the growth of the market.

Antibiotic is a medication used to either inhibit or prevent bacterial infections referred as bactericidal and bacteriostatic antibiotics, respectively. Various types of antibiotics such as penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, and monobactam are available in pharmacies and hospitals that are used to treat infectious diseases.

Based on the drug class, the penicillin segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to maximum prescription and the largest number of generic manufacturers in the space.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the high consumption of antibiotics, increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising government initiatives to develop novel therapies to treat drug-resistant infections in the region.

Action Mechanisms Covered:

• Bacteriostatic

• Bactericidal

Inhibitors Covered:

• Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

• DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

• Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

• Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

• RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Spectrums Covered:

• Broad Spectrum

• Narrow Spectrum

Route of Administrations Covered:

• Inhalation

• Intravenous

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Sublingual

• Topical

Indications Covered:

• Blood Stream Infections

• Clostridium Difficile Infections

• Intra-Abdominal Infections

• Urinary Tract Infection

Origins Covered:

• Natural

• Semisynthetic

• Synthetic

Drug Classes Covered:

• 7-ACA

• Aminoglycoside

• Beta Lactam &Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

• Carbapenem

• Cephalosporin

• Fluoroquinolone

• Imidazole

• Lincosamide

• Macrolide

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Penicillin

• Phenicols

• Quinolone/Fluoroquinolone

• Sulfonamide

• Tetracycline

Applications Covered:

• Human

• Veterinary

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Homecare

• Specialty Clinics

• Research Organizations

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

