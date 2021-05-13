Agricultural Robots – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Agricultural Robots Market is expected to reach $43.70 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 32.5% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Robots Market include Agco Corporation, Ageagle Aerial Systems, Agjunction, Boumatic Robotics, Cnh Industrial N.V., Deepfield Robotics, Deere & Company, Delaval, Ecorobotix, Harvest Automation, Kubota Corporation, Lely, Nao Technologies, Robotics Plus and Topcon Positioning System.

Growing population and increasing labor shortage encouraging automation, covid-19 crisis is accelerating use of robots in the agricultural sector and maturing IoT and navigation technologies which are driving down cost of automation are driving the market growth. However, high cost of automation for small farms is hampering the growth of the market.

The agricultural robots are known as Agbots. With the constant technological evolutions in the technologies going on worldwide the applications, equipment, machines are developed for the farmers for improvising the productivity of the farms. The farmers are deploying the agricultural robots for the various functions based on the configuration of the robots which include cloud seeding, fruits picking robots, weed control, harvesting, environmental monitoring, planting seeds, and soil analysis. Such types of applications are easily carries out with the help of agricultural robots. Majorly agricultural robots are deployed in the harvesting stage of the farming.

Based on the application, the soil management segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing deployment of mobile field robot, for weeding and fertilizing.

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period wing to the high adaptability of the consumers for the new technology.

Farming Environments Covered:

• Indoor Farming

• Outdoor Farming

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Types Covered:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

• Milking Robots

• Driverless Tractors

• Automated Harvesting Systems

• Endpoint Protection

• Behaviour-Based Robotics

• Other Types

Farm Produces Covered:

• Dairy & Livestock

• Field Crops

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Other Farm Produces

Applications Covered:

• Harvest Management

• Field Farming

• Dairy & Livestock Management

• Soil Management

• Planting

• Irrigation Management

• Pruning Management

• Weather Tracking & Monitoring

• Inventory Management

• Autonomous Mowing

• Seeding

• Spraying

• Picking

• Thinning

• Phenotyping

• Field Mapping Robots

• Agricultural Inventory Management

• Inspection, Data Collection and Manipulation

• Aerial Data Collection

• Potting

• Fertilizing

• Grafting

• Nursery Operation

• Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

• Computer Vision

• Communication

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

