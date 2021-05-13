Insomnia – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Insomnia Market is expected to reach $7,807.44 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Insomnia Market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P., Eisai, Co. Ltd., Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc., Pernix Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vanda Pharmaceuticals, ECR Pharmaceuticals Co Inc and Pfizer.

Increase in the number of insomnia patients and technological advances in treatment methods are driving the market growth. However, lack of education and awareness is hampering the growth of the market.

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder characterized by difficulties in sleep. Insomnia can exist as alone or conjugated with other psychiatric problems. The exact reason for the cause of insomnia is still unknown. It is most common in women and the severity may increase in conditions like postpartum, menopause and pregnancy. Insomnia disorder can be diagnosed in sleep laboratories using various diagnostic devices.

Based on the types of therapy, the over-the-counter sleep aids segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period attributing to the growth of this market includes easier availability, low prices, and publicity regarding the side effects of the prescription sleep aids has also steered the patients towards over-the-counter sleep aid.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period as shift-work sleep disorder and increased stress levels are expected to expand the patient base in the Asia Pacific. Japan has a significant contribution to the market due to the high pervasiveness of target disease, and it is estimated that 20% of Japan’s population suffers from the disorder. Developing economical countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have been using branded generics due to generic alternatives’ economical pricing. An increase in demand for new treatment options and rising prevalence is expected to drive growth of Insomnia market in Asia Pacific region.

Type of Diseases Covered:

• Poor Quality of Sleep

• Sleep Maintenance

Products Covered:

• Anterior Uveitis

• Posterior Uveitis

• Intermediate Uveitis

• Panuveitis

Route of Administrations Covered:

• Oral Mists

• Parenteral

Applications Covered:

• Female

• Male

• Senior Citizens

Drug Formulations Covered:

• Capsules

• Tablet

• Oral

Drug Classes Covered:

• Antidepressants

• Orexin Antagonist

• Melatonin Antagonist

Types of Therapies Covered:

• Pharmacological Therapy

• Non Pharmacological Therapy

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Homecare

• Specialty Clinics

• Medical Devices

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• Online Pharmacies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

