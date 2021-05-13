Cancer Immunotherapy – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to reach $341.63 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market include Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb , Celgene Corporation, Eli Lily and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG , Gristone Oncology, Inc, Janssen Global Services, LLC , Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, OSE Immunotherapeutics , Printegra, and Seattle Genetics Inc .

The rise in the occurrence of cancer and the increase in adoption of immunotherapy are the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of treatment is hampering the growth of the market.

Cancer immunotherapy is also known as biologic therapy. It helps in cancer treatment by improving the immunity of the body to fight against cancer. In this type of therapeutic antibodies and live viruses are introduced in the body that slows the increase of cancer cells.

Based on the application, the lung cancer segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients suffering from lung diseases.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient base in several Asian nations.

Mode of Administrations Covered:

• Intra Vesical

• Intravenous

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

Types Covered:

• Adoptive Cell Transfer

• Adopted Cell Therapies (ACT) & Indoleamine-Pyrrole 2,3-Dioxygenase (IDO) Inhibitors

• Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)

• Cancer/Treatment Vaccines

• Cell Therapies

• Cellular Immunotherapy

• Checkpoint Inhibitors/Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

• Immuno System Modulators

• Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

• Non-specific immunotherapies & Adjuvants

• Oncolytic Viral Therapies

Applications Covered:

• Blood Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Childhood Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Head and Neck Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Melanoma

• Multiple Myeloma

• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

• Ovarian Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Skin Cancer

• Stomach Cancer

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Cancer Speciality Centers/Research Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Homecare

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Households & Personalcare

• Medical Use

• Printing Inks

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Pharmacy

• Offline Pharmacy

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

