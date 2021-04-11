Graphite Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018-2026

By application, the global graphite market is classified into lubrication, refractories, foundry, and battery. The battery segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Batteries which are used in hybrid electric vehicles require a large amount of graphite. Strong demand for the electric vehicle is increasing the requirement for batteries segment which helps to boost the growth in the global graphite market.

Based on the vertical, graphite market is divided into steel, automotive, aerospace. The aerospace industry shares the high growth in the global graphite market. Graphite is broadly used in the aerospace industry. Graphite offers the development of lightweight structural parts which helps to expand fuel efficiency. Graphite provides the feature of high strength-to-weight capacity with compared to outmoded aerospace materials such as metals and plastics.

In terms of region, the global graphite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the graphite market in forecast year owing to rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China and India. The growing demand for graphite in the array of application such as automotive, aerospace and steel are driving the growth in this region.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report

GrafTech International Holdings Inc., Graphite India Ltd., Triton Minerals Ltd., Mason Graphite, Inc., and SGL Group. Northern Graphite Corporation, Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc., Energizer Resources Inc., Mason Graphite, Flinders Resources Ltd., Focus Graphite Inc., Showa Denko K.K.,SGL Carbon SE,SEC Carbon Limited, Graphite India Limited., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd, Alabama Graphite Corp, Syrah Resources Limited, Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.

The Scope of Global Graphite Market:

Global Graphite Market by Type:

• Natural Graphite

• Synthetic Graphite

Global Graphite Market by Application:

• Refractory

• Foundry

• Battery

• Friction Product

• Lubricant

Global Graphite Market by Vertical:

• Steel

• Automotive

• Aerospace

Global Graphite Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

