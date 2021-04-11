Fermentation Products Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2018-2026

Sugar beet accounted for the maximum market share, in terms of both volume and revenue in 2017. Sugar beet grown in North-West Europe, especially Netherlands, is cost competitive due to presence of large-scale facilities, high sugar yields per hectare, and low outbound & inbound transportation costs.
The food & beverage segment accounted for the highest share, in terms of both volume and revenue, in 2017, as Fermentation Products increase shelf life of products and provide a flavour, texture, and aroma to food products.
North America is the leading region, due to increase in popularity of food and pharmaceutical products produced by use of Fermentation Products. North America dominated the market, owing to the increase in demand for alcohols, growth in consumer awareness about benefits of bio-based products, increase in applications in industrial biotechnology, and rise in environmental concerns.
The Scope of Global Fermentation Products Market:
Global Fermentation Products Market by Type:
Alcohols
Amino acids
Organic acids
Biogas
Polymers
Vitamins
Antibiotics
Industrial Enzymes
Global Fermentation Products Market by Feedstock:
Corn
Rice
Wheat
Sugar beet
Cassava
Barley
Potatoes
Others
Global Fermentation Products Market by Application:
Food & beverages
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Personal care
Animal feed
Textile & leather
Others
Global Fermentation Products Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Fermentation Products Report:
AB Enzymes GmbH
Ajinomoto Company Incorporation
Amano Enzyme Inc.
BASF SE
Chr. Hansen A/S
Du Pont Danisco
Evonik Industries AG
Lonza Group Ltd.
Novozymes
The Dow Chemical Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill Inc.
Alcogroup S.A.
Syngar Technologies Inc.
Dhler Group
CBH Qingdao Co. ltd
Hebei Kangdali Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
