Bioprocess Technology Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018-2026

Regionally, global bioprocess technology market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to have the maximum market share. Due to the strong demand for best quality biologics and rise in the research and development activities in the North America by most of the key players, market is expected to continue this growth during forecast period.
Key players operated in bioprocess technology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., San Francisco, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Corning, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Sartorius AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Nova Biomedical, Advanced Instruments, Inc., Lonza, Becton, and Siemens Healthneers.
Scope of Bioprocess Technology Market:
Bioprocess Technology Market by Product:
Instruments
Bioprocess Analysers
Blood Gas Analysers
Ohmmeters
Bioreactors
Incubators
Cell Counter Systems
Others (Mass Spectroscopy, Centrifugation, Filtration, etc.)
Consumables and Accessories
Culture Media
Reagents
Bioprocess Technology Market by Application:
Antibiotics
Recombinant Proteins
Biosimilars
Others
Bioprocess Technology Market by End-User:
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contract Manufacturing Organization
Academic Research Institutes
Food and Feed industry
Contract Research Organization
Others
Bioprocess Technology Market by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
