Manhole Covers Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018-2026

In terms of Application, Municipal segment shares the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Increasing municipal projects to be a prominent segment of the manhole covers market globally, municipal sewer backups, storms, flooding, vandals and even truck tires can cause the lids to be knocked out of place and can be the key factor for growth in manhole covers market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and a strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. A rise in the construction of residential and no-residential buildings rise in industrial development with the low-cost labor, expansion of end-user industries such as oil & gas, Information & Technology, petrochemicals, and telecom will have more opportunity in these regions.

Terra Firma Industries, EJ Group, Inc, Eagle Manufacturing Group, Fibrelite (Dover), Crescent Foundry, Arcova, Peter Savage Limited, Neenah Foundry, US Foundry, Clark Drain, Hamilton Kent, B. B. METAL CORPORATION, PAM, DKG Manhole Covers, Ducast Factory L.L.C, Sealing Systems, Inc., Aquacast Ltd, OPW Fibrelite, Polieco Group, KKSpun India Limited, Reackon Concretes Pvt. Ltd.

The scope of the Report Global Manhole Covers Market:

Global Manhole Covers Market: By Service

Metal cap

Regenerated resin

High strength steel fiber cement concrete

Others

Global Manhole Covers Market: By Application type

Municipal

Airport & ports

Others

Global Manhole Covers Market: By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Manhole Covers Market:

