Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018-2026

Increase in use of specialty enzymes in biocatalyst, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and research & development will drive the growth of the market in the region. U.S pharmaceuticals manufacturer have extended their production capacity and invested in new technology to come across the demand of industrial in the region. North America is a largest market for the demand of Specialty enzymes with U.S commanding a maximum share of the market.
Key players operated in diagnostic speciality enzymes market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Codexis, Inc., BBI Solutions, Amano Enzymes Inc., Biocatalysts Ltd., Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd, Amicogen, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), and American Laboratories, Inc., DuPont, BASF, Life technologies, Nagase & Co. Ltd., Roche Holding Ag., Sanofi S.A.
Scope of Global Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market:
Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Type:
Acylases
Hydratases
Humulin
Oxidase
Lyases
Restriction enzymes
Ligases
Polymerases
Lipases
Amylases
Proteases
Dehydrogenases
Glucouronidse
Others
Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Source:
Microorganisms
Plants
Animals
Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Application:
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology R&D
Diagnostic
Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
