Hematology Diagnostics Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2018-2026

Rising the blood donation, increasing incidents of blood disorders, disease like blood cancer and awareness regarding disorders of blood, technical advancements in blood analyzers, rising demand for hematology diagnostics from patients are major drivers of hematology diagnostics market and at same time lack of awareness, growing penetration of POC testing hematology analyzers in emerging economies, high cost of diagnostics and poor insurance for diagnostics will hamper the market.

In terms of region, North America is hold the largest share of the market hematology diagnostics in forecast period due to rising developments of automated technologies in instruments, rising the healthcare infrastructure and analysis blood product quality. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key players studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in hematology diagnostics market

Scope of Global Hematology Diagnostics Market:

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type:

Hematology instruments

Hematology analyzer

Fully-automated heamatology analyzer

Semi-automated heamatology analyzer

Flow cytometers

Others

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by Hematology Consumables:

Reagents

Stains

Controls & calibrators

Others

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by End User:

Hospitals & clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic institute

Commercial service providers

Others

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players, Global Hematology Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Siemens Healthineers

HORIBA

HemoCue AB

Danaher

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Boule Diagnostics

BioSystems

Diatron

Drew Scientific

EKF Diagnostics

Mindray

Fluidigm Corporation

Micronit Microfluidics BV

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

uFluidix

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

