Video Surveillance Market : A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Video surveillance market is segmented into system, offering, vertical, and region. In terms of system, growth of the IP video surveillance systems market is primarily due to the shifting preference from analog to IP systems. The main advantages of IP systems include enhanced image quality, high scalability, easy installation, and remote accessibility with network-based models. The market for IP video surveillance systems is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the near future owing to technological advancements in IP cameras as well as in the storage device industry.

Based on offering, Hardware segment lead the video surveillance market with more than 85% of share among the global market. Cameras hold the major share in hardware video surveillance market. Functional competences, standard based open architecture, and reduced cost of ownership are the factors fuelling the hardware market growth. Incorporation of enhanced features have led to software developments over the recent years, which in turn is anticipated to boost the software segment sales.

On the basis of vertical, the commercial vertical is anticipated to dominate the video surveillance market. The increase in demand for video surveillance systems in retail stores and malls, enterprise and data centers, and banking sectors is driving the growth of this market.

In terms of region, North America is the dominating video surveillance market, accounting for more than 32% of the share. U.S. commanded the largest share in the North American region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth rate due to growing demand for smart imaging of everything and rapid growth in GDP.

Some of the key players in the video surveillance market are Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Incorporation, Flir Systems Incorporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited, Samsung Techwin Company Limited, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company Limited, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Mobotix AG, Geovision, Inc., and Genetec, Inc.

Scope of Video Surveillance Market

Global Video Surveillance Market, by System

• Analog

• IP

Global Video Surveillance Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

• Installation and Maintenance Services

Global Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

• Military & Defense

• Residential

• Public Facility

• Industrial

Global Video Surveillance Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Video Surveillance Market

• Avigilon Corporation

• Axis Communications AB

• Bosch Security Systems Incorporation

• Flir Systems Incorporation

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited

• Samsung Techwin Company Limited

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company Limited

• Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

• Mobotix AG

• Geovision, Inc.

• Genetec, Inc.

• Honeywell Security Group

• Infinova Corporation

• Nice Systems

• Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd.

• Pelco

• Schneider Electric

• Hanwha Techwin

• BCD Video

• CP Plus

• Tiandy

• Uniview

• Vivotek

• Zicom