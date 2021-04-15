Automotive Plastics Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2018-2026

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10457
Automotive Plastics industry demand from interior and exterior furnishings should surpass US$ 16 billion by 2026. Positive application outlook in dashboard, seating, instrumentation panel along with fascia and bumper will drive the market growth. Increasing environmental consciousness along with rising investments in innovations and creative aesthetics to accentuate the overall appeal of the cars is likely to boost industry growth.
The growth of the Asia Pacific automotive Plastics market for passenger cars can be attributed to the increasing demand for plastic materials for passenger vehicles from various countries of the region, such as China, India, and Thailand. Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to expanding regional manufacturing base and increasing investments in advanced processing technologies. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% from 2018 to 2026.
are key players included in the automotive plastic market.
The Scope of Global Automotive Plastics Market:
Global Automotive Plastics Market by Product Type:
Polyurethane
PVC
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
ABS
Polycarbonate
Polyamide
Others
Global Automotive Plastics Market by Application:
Interior
Exterior
Under Bonnet
Global Automotive Plastics Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Automotive Plastics Market Report:
AkzoNobel N.V
BASF SE
Covestro
Evonik Industries AG
Johnson Controls
Magna International
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
SABIC
The Dow Chemical Company
Borealis AG
Hanwha Azdel Inc.
Grupo Antolin
Lear Corp.
Owens Corning
Quadrant AG
Royal DSM N.V
Teijin Ltd
Compagnie Plastic
Zoltek Companies Inc.
DSM Engineering Plastics B.V.
EXXON Mobile
Arkema
Johnson Controls
Bayer Material Science AG
China National Offshore Oil Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
National Petrochemical Company
Grupa Azoty S.A