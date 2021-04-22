Textile dyestuff Market2018 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2026 by Leading Key Players

Global textile dyestuff Market was valued US$ 7.34 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 6.14 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.14% during forecast period.

Global textile dyestuff market is segmented into dye type, fiber type, type, and region. On the basis of dye type, market is divided into direct, reactive, vat, basic, acid, disperse, others. Based on fiber type, market is classified into wool, nylon, cotton, viscose, polyester, acrylic, others. According to type, market is segmented into cellulose, protein, and synthetic. Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Dyeing improves aesthetics of the textile product and makes it more attractive. Textile industry trends change speedily and use of dyestuff helps textile manufacturers to meet continuously changing demands of end-users. Textile manufacturers among the world are seeking innovative ways to reduce the environmental impact. Research & development of dyes has resulted in improved ease of handling, safety, hygiene, and accuracy during application of dyes. These factors are expected to drive the textile dyestuff market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific accounted for an important share of the global textile dyestuff market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of market capitalization, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading the global market.

Key players operated in textile dyestuff market are Allied Industrial Corp, Ltd., Lanxess, Sumitomo Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Bozzetto Group, Archroma International, Dystar Group, Arkema SA , Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., and CHT Group., Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation, Atul Ltd, Synthesia, a.s., Chromatech Incorporated, S.A. Robama, Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd, Brand & Performance Textile Specialties,.

Scope of Textile Dyestuff Market:

Textile Dyestuff Market by Dye Type:

Direct

Reactive

VAT

Basic

Acid

Disperse

Others

Textile Dyestuff Market by Fiber Type:

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Viscose

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Textile Dyestuff Market by Type:

Cellulose

Protein

Synthetic

Textile Dyestuff Market by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Textile Dyestuff Market, by End-User

Apparels

Home and Institutional

Technical Textiles

Others

