UV light Stabilizers Market 2018 || New Industry Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects By 2026

Market Scenario

Global UV stabilizers market size is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Bn in 2017 and US$ 63.1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 39.76% from 2017 to 2026.

UV light stabilizers market

UV light stabilizers market can be segmented into product type, application, and region. Product type is further divided into UV absorber, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), quenchers. On the basis of application market is classified into automotive, adhesives and sealants, agriculture, packaging, building and construction. By region, market can be spread into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

UV stabilizers provide low cost solutions to applications such as polyurethanes, high-performance thermoplastics, construction and packaging, polymers. Demand for UV stabilizers is increased because of its growth in investors from foreign companies, strong industrial base of packaging, increased production facilities, automotive sectors and increased standard of living. Even after global UV stabilizers having importance in market, its raw material prices and governmental regulations are liming its growth in the market.

Hindered amine light stabilizers are being used in food and non-food packaging, because of increased demand in packaging and automotive industries. So that it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, UV light stabilizers Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Across all these region Asia-Pacific is at leading position and supposed to continue for next few years.

Key players operated in UV light stabilizers market are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Cytec Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., ALTANA AG, Chemtura Corporation, Addivant, Lycus Ltd and Mayzo, Inc.

Scope of UV light stabilizers Market:

UV light stabilizers market by product type:

• UV absorber

• Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS)

• Quenchers.

UV light stabilizers market by application:

• Automotive

• Adhesives and sealants

• Agriculture

• Packaging

• Building and construction.

UV light stabilizers market by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key players, UV light stabilizers market :

• BASF SE

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Cytec Industries, Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

• ALTANA AG

• Chemtura Corporation

• Addivant

• Lycus Ltd.

• Mayzo Inc.

