Automotive Headliner Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) was valued US$ 15Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 22Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4.9% during a forecast.

Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) is segmented into by application, by product Type, and by region. Based on application, Automotive Headliner (OE) Market is classified into Passenger Vehicle & Commercial Vehicle. In product are parted into Thermoplastic & Thermoset. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors for Automotive Headliner (OE) Market are the demand for vehicles are increasing day by day with the rising income level as well. Increasing disposable income and low-interest rate vehicle loans have fuelled the demand for premium vehicles and increased concern about enhancing vehicle cabin appearance and comfort while traveling will create more opportunity in automotive headliner market.

High material cost and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of Automotive Headliner (OE) Market.

In terms of Application, Passenger Vehicle segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, a decline in bank interest rate, rapid urbanization, rising safety concern and increased concern about enhancing vehicle cabin appearance and comfort while traveling will boost the demand for passenger vehicle in automotive headliner (OE) market.

In terms of product type, the Thermoplastic segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Rise in Usage of thermoplastics is high in passenger as well as commercial vehicles, thermoplastic is ideal material for creating comfortable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing interior components, while reducing noise, harshness, and vibration levels from the interior of the vehicle and it design with flexibility helps manufacturers create innovative, integral single-piece lightweight components, while cutting costs and saving time will create more opportunity in automotive headliner (OE) market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and massive growth in manufacturer across the region like China, South Korea, Japan, and India will create more opportunity in this region. Rise in disposal income, tough competition and ever-increasing population in this region will open more opportunity in Automotive Headliner (OE) Market.

The scope of the Report Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) :

Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE): By Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE): By Product Type

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE): By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Automotive Headliner Market (OE) Report:

Adient

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Harodite Industries

Howa-Tramico

IAC Group

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Magna International

Calsonic Kensei Corporation

Tachi-S Co. Ltd

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

TATA Group

Industrialesud

Lear Corporation

Motus Integrated Technologies

SMS Auto Fabrics

Sage Automotive Interiors

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Freudenberg Performance Materials

