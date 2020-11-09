Travel Duffel Bags Market May Set New Growth Story | Luggage America, Netpackbag, Everest

The travel duffel bag refers as a smaller bag than a suitcase and bigger than a tote, it is a perfectly sized carryall for a long weekend. Travel Duffel Bags which is in short also known as the small luggage, is an integral part of the activities related to travel & tourism. Travel Duffel Bags are bags which is been used to carry several stuff for business and personal purpose. The inclination of the global population has been increasing towards travel and adventure activity, which has been proved beneficial for the industries such as travel & tourism, and, in turn, for industries which are been involved in the manufacturing of related travel gear such as luggage. Many top players are focusing on designing and manufacturing smart luggage with smart features such as smart locking system, traceability and the growth of the very market has been attributed to the rise in travel and tourism activities across the globe.

Latest released the research study on Global Travel Duffel Bags Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Travel Duffel Bags Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Travel Duffel Bags. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Eagle Creek (United States),Everest (United States),Luggage America (United States),Netpackbag (United States),Samsonite (Hong Kong),BRICâ€™s Industria Valigeria Fine (Italy),Briggs and Riley (United States),Delsey (France),Valigeria (Romania),Victorinox Swiss Army (United States).

Market Drivers:

Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization

Surging business activities

Rising travel and tours for 1-2 days

Market Trends:

Surging deployment of Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker, USB port for recharging the battery of cell phones

Challenges that Market May Face:

Unorganized players in the large markets in developing countries pose the greatest challenge for the organized luggage market

Increased raw material cost needed for the manufacturing of the product

The Global Travel Duffel Bags Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Nylon duffel bags, Leather duffel bags, Wheeled duffel bags), Application (Company-Owned Stores, Online Stores, Specialist Retail Stores), Price Range (Premium, Medium range, Low range), Weight (Less Than 1kg, 1kg to 2kg, 2kg to 3kg, 3kg to 4kg, Above 4kg)

….

….

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Travel Duffel Bags Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Travel Duffel Bags Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

