The African water purifier market will witness massive growth by 2023 with emphasis on key players such as Absolutely Water, African Water Purification, Aquamat SA (Pty) Ltd

Water purifiers are used to remove biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases and chemicals, bacteria, fungi and other impurities from contaminated water to make it drinkable. The penetration of water purifiers is relatively higher in developed regions, but the majority of developing countries still do not have access to safe drinking water. Water purifiers have become a primary necessity for consumers in developing economies where the level of water pollution is high.

The water purifier market is driven by increasing disposable income of customers, increasing incidence of water-borne diseases, rapid industrial development leading to water pollution and improving people’s health. In addition, developing countries offer lucrative opportunities to market players, as they are characterized by large population and high water pollution. However, the increasing demand for conditioned drinking water threatens the growth of the market. Low market penetration in rural areas due to lack of awareness of health and sanitation is expected to pose challenges for the growth of water purifiers market.

The African water purifier market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, distribution channel and country. Based on the technology, the market is divided into Gravity Purifier, UV Purifier, UF Purifier, and RO Purifier. Based on the end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential.

Some of the Major Players in Africa Water Purifier Market:

Absolutely Water, African Water Purification, Aquamat SA (Pty) Ltd., Garden Route Water Consultants, Glacier, H2O International SA (Pty) Ltd., It’s Only Natural, Pure SA, Pure-Pro Water Corporation, Puritech

The global Africa Water Purifier market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for new market entrants or established players. Some of the key strategies employed by the major key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative insights. It provides overview and forecast of the global Africa water purifier market based on product and application. It also provides the market size and forecast till 2023 for the global water purifier market in Africa with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which is then sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

