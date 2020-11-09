Beach Hotels market is projected to reach $ 201,359 million in 2023 | ITC Limited, Four Seasons Holdings INC., IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC), Hyatt Hotels Corporation

The size of the global beach hotel market was estimated at $ 163,296 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $ 201,359 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism industry favors demand for the hotel industry and substantially the beach hotel market.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013649

Beach hotels are hotels that are located by the sea or nearby or are facing the sea. Several beach resorts offer private beaches to their tourists with luxurious accommodation options. These are exceptionally popular with honeymooning couples and offer various activities, which include hiking and surfing, water sports, and cycling with amenities, such as physical fitness spa services. Mental rejuvenation is one of the crucial benefits of beach resorts.

Travelers’ penchant for quiet areas versus crowded places has increased demand for beach hotels. Factors that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period include increased per capita income in developing countries, increased purchasing power of people, increased tendency to travel on vacation, and various discounts offered on online booking .

The global beach hotel market is segmented by type, type of service, occupants and region. The beach hotel market by type is classified into premium, standard and budget. According to the type of service, it is divided into accommodation, food and drink and others.

Some of the major players in the beach hotel market:

ITC Limited, Four Seasons Holdings INC., IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC), Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International, INC., Shangri-La Asia Limited., Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Accor SA, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Hilton Worldwide Holdings INC., The Oberoi Group.

The Global Beach Hotel market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market providing relevant information for new market entrants or established players. Some of the key strategies used by the major key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount For This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013649

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Beach Hotels market by product and application. It also provides the market size and forecast up to 2023 for the overall beach hotel market against five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is subsequently sub-segmented by their respective countries and segments.

Summary of fundamentals:

1 Report overview

1.1 Purpose of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Players covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.5 Market by application

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Beach Hotel Market Size

2.2 Beach Hotel Growth Trends by Region

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market share of major players

3.1 Size of the beach hotel market by manufacturers

3.2 Beach hotels Key players Headquarters and area served

3.3 Key players Product / Solution / Service Beach Hotels

3.4 Date of entry into the beach hotel market

3.5 Mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans

4 Data Analysis by Product

4.1

Global Beach Hotel Sales by Product 4.2 Global Beach Hotels Revenues by Product

4.3 Beach Hotel Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Beach Hotels Breakdown Data by End User

Premium Market Information:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one-stop shop for market research relationships and solutions for various businesses around the world. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and affordable search reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best-in-class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research questions.

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: + 1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]