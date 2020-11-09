Business travel market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth By 2023 | Airbnb Inc., American Express Travel, Expedia Inc., BCD Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel

The global business travel market generated $ 1.266 billion in revenue in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach $ 1.657 billion by 2023.

Business travel is a division of regular tourism where people travel for a work-oriented purpose. It includes transportation, accommodation, business work, entertainment and other activities. The global travel and tourism industry is one of the largest industries with a global economic contribution of over $ 7 trillion.

The business travel segment shows the highest growth rate in this sector, as employees working in multinational organizations are often required to travel to various countries for business purposes. In business tourism, destinations are commercial places, well developed and suitable for commercial work.

Numerous companies in this field are trying to provide well-managed and affordable programs to clients as the demand for business travel management increases. The growth of the global business travel market is driven by the expansion of the tourism and travel sector, the increase in government initiatives for the development of the MICE segment (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) and the SME sector and the increase in business globalization. However, the surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as video conferencing is hampering market growth, as it is affordable and less time-consuming than travel. In reverse,

Some of the major players in the business travel market:

Airbnb Inc., American Express Travel, Expedia Inc., BCD Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Flight Center Travel Group, Hogg Robinson Group, The Priceline Group, Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.) And Wexas Travel.

The Global Business Travel Market Research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for new market entrants or established players. Some of the key strategies used by the major key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Business Travel market by product and application. It also provides the market size and forecast through 2023 for the global business travel market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is subsequently sub-segmented by their respective countries and segments.

