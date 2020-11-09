Mono Ethylene Glycol Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | SABIC, Formosa, Formosa

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is defined as the organic compound which is syrupy liquid, colorless, odorless, with a sweet taste. It is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide that is hydrated through the thermal or else catalytic process. It is used as antifreeze for different uses such as preserving biological tissues & organs or as de-icing fluids. It is a significant raw material for the number of industrial applications including manufacturing namely polyethylene terephthalate, manufacturing of polyester fiber, fabrics, among others. The growing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate industries are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Latest released the research study on ‘Mono Ethylene Glycol’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are SABIC (Saudi Arabia),Formosa (Taiwan),Dow Chemical International Private Limited (United States),BASF (Germany),MEGlobal (United Arab Emirates),Sinopec (China),Shell (Netherlands), Reliance (India),SIBUR (Russia),Lotte Chemical (South Korea)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Fiber Grade MEG, Industrial Grade MEG, Antifreeze Grade MEG), Application (Polyester Resins, Antifreeze and Coolants, Chemical Intermediates, Heat Transfer Fluids, Others), End-Use Industries (Packaging, Automotive, Textiles, Chemicals, Others), Technology (Naphtha-Based, Coal-And Natural Gas-Based, Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production, Others)

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for MEG in Antifreeze and Coolant Application

Increasing Demand for Polyester Fiber and PET

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement in Monoethylene Glycol

Restraints

Issue related to Toxicity of MEG

Opportunities

High Potential for the Development of Bio-Based MEG

Increasing Coal Plants in China

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mono Ethylene Glycol Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mono Ethylene Glycol market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mono Ethylene Glycol Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mono Ethylene Glycol

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mono Ethylene Glycol Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mono Ethylene Glycol market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

