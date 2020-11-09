Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size, Share 2020 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by Research Reports World

Global “Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market.
The research covers the current Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Agilent Technologies
- Myriad Genetics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Foundation Medicine
- Genomatix GmbH
- Illumina
- Pacific Biosciences of California
- Partek Incorporated
- Perkin Elmer
- PierianDx
- QIAGEN
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Congenica
- DNASTAR
- Eurofins Scientific
- Roche
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Macrogen
Short Description about Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
The global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.
The Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- NGS Library Preparation Kits
- Semi-Automated Library Preparation
- Automated Library Preparation
- Clonal Amplification
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Oncology
- Clinical Investigation
- Reproductive Health
- HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
- Metagenomics
- Agrigenomics & Forensics
- Consumer Genomics
- Epidemiology & Drug Development
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 NGS Library Preparation Kits
1.4.3 Semi-Automated Library Preparation
1.4.4 Automated Library Preparation
1.4.5 Clonal Amplification
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Oncology
1.5.3 Clinical Investigation
1.5.4 Reproductive Health
1.5.5 HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
1.5.6 Metagenomics
1.5.7 Agrigenomics & Forensics
1.5.8 Consumer Genomics
1.5.9 Epidemiology & Drug Development
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Industry
1.6.1.1 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Revenue in 2019
3.3 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Agilent Technologies
13.1.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
13.1.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Agilent Technologies Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.1.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
13.2 Myriad Genetics
13.2.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details
13.2.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Myriad Genetics Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.2.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development
13.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
13.3.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Details
13.3.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.3.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Development
13.4 Foundation Medicine
13.4.1 Foundation Medicine Company Details
13.4.2 Foundation Medicine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Foundation Medicine Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.4.4 Foundation Medicine Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Foundation Medicine Recent Development
13.5 Genomatix GmbH
13.5.1 Genomatix GmbH Company Details
13.5.2 Genomatix GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Genomatix GmbH Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.5.4 Genomatix GmbH Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Genomatix GmbH Recent Development
13.6 Illumina
13.6.1 Illumina Company Details
13.6.2 Illumina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Illumina Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.6.4 Illumina Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Illumina Recent Development
13.7 Pacific Biosciences of California
13.7.1 Pacific Biosciences of California Company Details
13.7.2 Pacific Biosciences of California Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Pacific Biosciences of California Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.7.4 Pacific Biosciences of California Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Pacific Biosciences of California Recent Development
13.8 Partek Incorporated
13.8.1 Partek Incorporated Company Details
13.8.2 Partek Incorporated Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Partek Incorporated Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.8.4 Partek Incorporated Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Partek Incorporated Recent Development
13.9 Perkin Elmer
13.9.1 Perkin Elmer Company Details
13.9.2 Perkin Elmer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Perkin Elmer Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.9.4 Perkin Elmer Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Perkin Elmer Recent Development
13.10 PierianDx
13.10.1 PierianDx Company Details
13.10.2 PierianDx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 PierianDx Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
13.10.4 PierianDx Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 PierianDx Recent Development
13.11 QIAGEN
10.11.1 QIAGEN Company Details
10.11.2 QIAGEN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 QIAGEN Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.11.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 QIAGEN Recent Development
13.12 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
10.12.1 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Company Details
10.12.2 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.12.4 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Recent Development
13.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific
10.13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
10.13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
13.14 Congenica
10.14.1 Congenica Company Details
10.14.2 Congenica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Congenica Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.14.4 Congenica Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Congenica Recent Development
13.15 DNASTAR
10.15.1 DNASTAR Company Details
10.15.2 DNASTAR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 DNASTAR Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.15.4 DNASTAR Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 DNASTAR Recent Development
13.16 Eurofins Scientific
10.16.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
10.16.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Eurofins Scientific Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.16.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
13.17 Roche
10.17.1 Roche Company Details
10.17.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Roche Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.17.4 Roche Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Roche Recent Development
13.18 BGI
10.18.1 BGI Company Details
10.18.2 BGI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 BGI Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.18.4 BGI Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 BGI Recent Development
13.19 Bio-Rad Laboratories
10.19.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
10.19.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.19.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
13.20 Macrogen
10.20.1 Macrogen Company Details
10.20.2 Macrogen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Macrogen Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Introduction
10.20.4 Macrogen Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Macrogen Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Continued…..
