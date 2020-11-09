Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018 – 2028

The global Digital Intelligence Platform market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Digital Intelligence Platform market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.
The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Digital Intelligence Platform market.
Segmentation analysis
key players operating in the global digital intelligence platform market are MindSEO, Cxense, Adobe Systems, New Relic, IBM Corporation, Evergage, Bertin IT, SAS Institute Inc., Google, Inc., Localytics, Mixpanel, Webtrekk GmbH and Optimizely, etc.
Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to dominate the digital intelligence platform market and will be followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The primary growth factors in North America are presence of a large number of established players, such as Adobe Systems, IBM Corporation, Inc., New Relic (U.S.) and Localytics (U.S.). Also, organizations in various parts of the Asia Pacific region are implementing digital intelligence platforms to streamline business process and increase customer engagement. Rise in the usage of smartphones and growing internet penetration are some of the other key factors contributing to the growth of digital intelligence platform market globally. Latin America and MEA are expected to see significant growth in the digital intelligence platform market during the forecast period.
In September 2017, New Relic, a California-based software analytics company enhanced its digital intelligence platform by integrating distributed tracing features that enable customers to troubleshoot their distributed and multi-tier application architectures based on various deployments.
Regional analysis of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market includes
- North America Digital Intelligence Platform Market
- S. & Canada
- Latin America Digital Intelligence Platform Market
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Eastern Europe Digital Intelligence Platform Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe Digital Intelligence Platform Market
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Digital Intelligence Platform Market
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Digital Intelligence Platform Market
- Middle East and Africa Digital Intelligence Platform Market
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.
