Lipase Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Lipase Market: Overview

The global Lipase Market is expected to witness a robust growth attributed to growing production of food and dairy products. Growing prevalence of obesity and celiac diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for Lipase Enzyme in the global market. Increasing prevalence of health related disorders such as obesity and celiac disorder has led to an upsurge in demand for Lipase Enzyme globally. Besides the healthcare industry, Lipase Enzyme continues to witness significant demand in the food and dairy industry attributed to increasing demand for flavor enhancer. Emerging biosensors technology is further expected to underscore lucrative growth opportunities in the global Lipase Market during the forecast period.

The report offers in-depth insights on some important crucial aspects of the global Lipase Market and provides information on factors fuelling growth of the global market, important segments, growth patterns and competitive landscape.

Global Lipase Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global Lipase Market is mainly bound to various micro-economic and macro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global Lipase Market is mainly driven by surge in demand for the food and dairy products. Increasing consumption of fatty and carbohydrate rich food items has led to various health related diseases such as bloating, abdominal discomfort and indigestion. Growing need to prevent the prevalence of health diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for Lipase Enzyme globally. Moreover, prevalence of cholesterol, obesity and high triglyceride is expected to contribute towards growth of the global Lipase Market. In its recent report, the World Health Organization stated that 39% of the adults aged 18 years and above were recorded overweight and 13% as obese. Lipase Enzyme breaks down the fats into glycerol and fatty acids, which reduced the possibility of obesity and weight gains. Bound to these factors, growth of the global Lipase Market is expected to gain significant momentum.

Lipase Enzyme is expected to witness significant demand in various industries such as dairy industry, food industry and detergent industry bound to various health and industrial advantages. Surge in demand for cleaning clogged drains and fatty deposits has led to an upsurge in demand for Lipase Enzyme in the detergent industry. Manufacturers in the detergent industry are focusing on using range of Lipase Enzymes such as amylases and proteases in order to offer products with enhanced efficiency.

Global Lipase Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global Lipase Market has been segmented into source type, application, forms and region. On the basis of source type, the global market is segmented as microbial source, animal source and plant source. Based on application, the global market is segmented as animal feed, chemicals, food segment, dairy and others. By forms, the global market is segmented as powder, liquid and gel segment.

Global Lipase Market: Competition

Key players in the global Lipase Market are Hansen Holdings A/S, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Amano Enzymes Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Renco New Zealand, Advanced Enzymes, Enzyme Development Corporation and Clerici-Sacco Group. Table Of Content

Global Lipase Market – Executive Summary Global Lipase Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Lipase Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Lipase Market Definition

2.2. Global Lipase Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

2.2.1. Global Lipase Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global Lipase Market Dynamics

2.4. Enzyme Industry Comparison

2.5. Enzyme Production Technique

2.6. Key Solutions

2.7. Process Chain Analysis

2.8. Key participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) by region

Global Lipase Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

3.1. Global Lipase Market Size and Forecast By Source , 2012-2026

3.1.1. Microbial Source Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2. Animal Source Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.3. Plant Source Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2. Global Lipase Market Size and Forecast By End-Use , 2012-2026

3.2.1. Dairy Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.2.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.2. Animal Feed Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.2.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.3. Food Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.2.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.4. Chemicals Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.2.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.5. Others Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.2.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.3. Global Lipase Market Size and Forecast By Form , 2012-2026

3.3.1. Liquid Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.3.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.3.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.3.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.3.2. Powder Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.3.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.3.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.3.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.3.3. Gel Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.3.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.3.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.3.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

North America Lipase Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

4.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Source

4.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End-Use

4.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Form

