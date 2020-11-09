Data Monetization Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights size COVID-19 2025

This market research report includes a detailed analysis of the global data monetization market with segmentation by business function (sales & marketing, operations, finance, supply chain management, and others), by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). The market research report identifies Accenture, IBM, Google, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, Gemalto, SAS, Virtusa, and Iconnectiva as the market leaders operating in the global data monetization market.

Overview of the Data Monetization Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global data monetization market will grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market for data monetization is driven by the demand from large enterprises that require key insights to improve customer satisfaction and enhance operation efficiency.

Data synthesis from different business functions in multiple industries provides meaningful and actionable inputs from internal as well as external sources. The uses of data monetization are being realized by various industries, and it helps in measuring the effectiveness and efficiency of an organization. In addition, data monetization is widely being adopted to gain a competitive advantage and improve the market share.

According to the Infoholic Research analysis, North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global data monetization market in 2019. With a heavy focus on increasing service channels and marketing for an organization, the investments in data monetization are expected to increase over the next 6 years. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing focus to improve customer reach and enhance brand loyalty in substantial consumer markets of China, India, and many others. The use of data monetization is unfurling new growth opportunities for organizations. The data monetization vendors are partnering with several industries to provide specialized insights and services for their clients.

Data Monetization Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the data monetization market. Data monetization helps in the extraction of valuable revenue-growth data points accumulated from mobile phones, CRM, and edge computing, among others. The key players in the global data monetization market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Data Monetization Market:

Accenture

IBM

Google

Infosys

Tech Mahindra

These companies are staying relevant in the market by acquiring clients across regions to move ahead of the competition. For instance, Accenture is heavily focusing on analytics in Big Data.

There are few other vendors that have been analyzed based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain Management

The sales and marketing segment is the major contributor to the data monetization market. The supply chain segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The large enterprise segment is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2019, and the trend will continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

The BFSI segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and the consumer goods and retail segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global data monetization market. Data monetization uses analytical tools to offer customer-rich data to help enterprises to grow. By analyzing several data points from various business functions, it can provide target areas to focus on for employees. Vendors are focusing on successfully delivering the requirements of different industries. The adoption of data monetization is transforming the industry players to identify their flaws as well as market opportunities. It helps in filtering various data sets and choose among those impacted the most in the growth of an organization. The technology is evolving with better and improvised products of data monetization. Also, many new vendors have emerged in the market by offering custom requirements of industries and organizations, i.e., marketing and services, among others. The report discusses the market in terms of business function, organization size, vertical, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth. The data monetization vendors are focusing on enhancing the partner ecosystem across geographies to widen their reach and gain new customers. The data monetization market growth is dependent on realization of data monetization tools that can positively impact an organization. The data monetization market is growing; however, data access, data security, and data integration still remain as areas of concern for many organizations.

