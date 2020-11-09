Intelligent Automation Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, size COVID-19 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global intelligent automation market by components (platform and services), by applications (business process automation, industrial automation, IT infrastructure automation, and others), by verticals (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, energy & utilities), and by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, Latin America). The market research report identifies the market leaders operating in the global intelligent automation market, and the companies that are making substantial differences in the ecosystem are profiled.

Overview of the Intelligent Automation Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global intelligent automation market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market for intelligent automation is driven by the identification of areas that are repetitive in nature, and that can be driven with less supervision.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13163

The uses of intelligent automation are realized by various industries, and it helps in developing new-age technologies to replace manual processes with the digital workforce. Data collection and computations are leveraging the capabilities of these handheld devices in offering insights by automating mundane activities. Intelligent automation anticipates the uses of customers and provides meaningful information.

According to the Infoholic Research analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global intelligent automation market in 2019. With a heavy focus on enhancing operational costs, organizations are adopting automation with continuous production capacity. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate as well due to increasing go-to-market trend and strengthened market presence in huge consumer bases of China, India, and many other APAC countries. The use of intelligent automation is unfurling new growth opportunities for industries, especially manufacturing and BFSI verticals. The intelligent automation vendors are partnering with several technology vendors and system integrators to offer services for their clients across geographies.

Intelligent Automation Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global intelligent automation market. Intelligent automation is being adopted to save several man-hours in production and back-end operations. The key players in the intelligent automation market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Intelligent Automation Market:

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Fix Stream

Deloitte

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance, Blue Prism acquired Thoughtonomy to enhance its offering in cloud space. SAP has acquired Contextor to foray into RPA or intelligent automation for digital workforce capability.

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Component

Platform

Services Deployment and Integration Maintenance and Support Consulting



The services segment is the major contributor to the intelligent automation market. The platform segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Application

Business Process Automation

Industrial Automation

IT Infrastructure Automation

The industrial automation segment is the major contributor to the intelligent automation market. IT infrastructure is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13163

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

The manufacturing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and the BFSI industry is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Intelligent Automation Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intelligent automation market. Intelligent automation uses analysis and insights to provide relevant information for users. By analyzing several processes, it can automate several repetitive workloads. Vendors are focusing on the successful delivery of the requirements of different industries, primarily through physical robots and process orchestration. The adoption of intelligent automation is transforming business and IT operations globally. RPA and AIOps are relatively new terms when compared to industrial automation. The technologies are improving the customer experience as well with quick and easy access to customer support. Also, there is a significant rise in the number of new companies offering custom-made requirements to industries and organizations, including healthcare and telecom. The report discusses the market in terms of component, application, vertical, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth. The intelligent automation vendors are focusing on enhancing partner ecosystem across many technology and integration vendors to widen their product portfolio and gain new customers. The intelligent automation market growth is dependent on identification of basic functions and categorizes exception handling. The role of service vendors for consulting and system integration is crucial to the success of the intelligent automation market globally. We have witnessed several investments and acquisitions in this space in recent past, indicating the interest level of organizations in technologies of RPA and AI.

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/13163