Safety Motion Control Market: Industry Trends and Developments COVID-19 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Safety Motion Control Market accounted for $13.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on adopting safety standards, demand for safe equipment and low maintenance are some of the major key factors influencing the market growth. However, high installation costs and lack of high skilled workers are hampering the market growth.

Safety motion control system aids in controlling the manufacturing process more accurately, hence increasing the product quality as well as the cycle time of the production is reduced considerably. Motion control system performs a wide variety of functions ranging from a simple unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool application, which works with perfect coordination to execute multiple simultaneous movements. Safety motion control systems are an emerging class with improved safety and security mechanisms. There are mainly three component of the safety motion control system such as drive system, motors and gearbox.

Based on End User, Automotive segment held significant market share during the forecast period owing to growing development in manufacturing and assembly processes of HCV’s and high-end motor vehicles. Motion control provides manufacturers with the flexibility they need to optimize the vehicle cam shaft for each engine type. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to availability of high technological resources.

Some of the key players in Safety Motion Control market include Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Group, Siemens, Yaskawa Electric Corporation,Bosch Rexroth, SICK Group, Demero Automation Systems, Astre Engineering Tunisie, Sort Production Products, Zhejiang Huazhang Automation, Sigmatek Safety System, Melexa and More Control.

