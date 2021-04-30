Printed Electronics Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2018–2022

Summary

Growing at a 13.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 through 2022, BCC Research estimates the global market for printed electronics will increase from $14 billion in 2017 to nearly $26.6 billion in 2022. The market will be driven by several advantages, including lower production costs compared with conventional methods and an ever-expanding set of applications requiring the adaptability and flexibility of printed electronic products.

Optoelectronics, where printed electronics focuses on devices that source and control light and energy applications, is the largest application market in the global market for printed electronics. While maintaining a strong share of market, optoelectronics will grow at a 12.3% CAGR to $17.7 billion in 2022. However, three application areas that are still emerging as ubiquitous industry trends will have higher CAGRs in the forecast period: printed electronic sensors (growing at a REDACTED CAGR to nearly REDACTED in 2022), radio frequency devices (with a low market size of REDACTED but growth at an REDACTED CAGR) and energy (growing to nearly REDACTED at a RED ACTED CAGR).

Reasons for Doing This Study

BCC Research conducted this study to spotlight a growing market opportunity for suppliers of printed electronics not only in traditional markets, but in emerging segments as well. BCC Research has identified a total market opportunity in printed electronics growing at more than 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between now and 2022.