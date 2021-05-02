Surfboard Market Segment Analysis by Leading Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2017 to 2026

The Most Recent study on the Surfboard Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Surfboard market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Surfboard Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape section of the surfboard market report, readers can find a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global landscape of the surfboard market. The section also delivers information on the company profiles that covers product offerings, market size, global presence and notable developments of the key surfboard market players.

Few of the profiled players in the surfboard market include Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, GSI, Agit Global, BIC Sports, Billabong International, BruSurf, Greco Surf, Hydenshapes, Infinity Surfboards, Keeper Sports Products, Mt Woodgee Surfboards, NSP, Yuan Sports, and Quiksilver.

Manufacturers in the surfboard market are leveraging multiple marketing approaches to increase sales revenue. The surfboard marketplace is also witnessing a significant number of acquisition activities among prominent players.

In September 2018, Channel Island Surfboard opened a new store in Santa Monica. The company also initiated a partnership with Stab and Dane Reynolds to screen Channel’s new surf film which gave exposure to its 10 tripped out surfboards, including the latest Neck Beard 2 model.

In April 2018, Boardriders, Inc., a global action sports and lifestyle company completed the acquisition of Billabong International Limited, a leading provider of surfboards. The acquisition is aimed at establishing one of the leading action sports company with an extensive reach of e-commerce platform and retail stores.

In November 2018, BIC Group received an offer from Tahe Outdoors to acquire BIC Sports, BIC’s water sports subsidiary which is a pioneering player in the surfing, kayaking, junior racing dinghies and stand up paddleboarding.

Definition

A surfboard is an elongated platform used in the sport of surfing. The surfboard has a light-weight yet sturdy structure that supports an individual standing on it while riding the ocean wave. Originally designed from wood, modern surfboards are made of polyurethane or polystyrene foam. Different types of surfboards including shortboard, longboard, funboards, foam board and others can be found in the surfboard market.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a report on the surfboard market and published a report titled, “Surfboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2026.” The report covers all the important insights, market drivers, trends, challenges and future opportunities prevailing in the surfboard market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the surfboard market report covers information on all the important market facets and answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professional interested in the surfboard market.

Considering distinct demand from specific regions, which region will present good opportunities for the surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which material of the surfboard is expected to witness high demand in surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which sales channel is highly preferred by buyers for the purchase of surfboards in the surfboard market?

