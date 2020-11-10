Crop Micronutrients Market 2020 Global Analysis by Key Players

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Crop Micronutrients Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analysed. Crop Micronutrients Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

Micronutrients are vital elements essential for organisms in small quantities through life to organize a range of physiological functions to maintain health. Micronutrients are crucial for plant growth in addition to plays an essential role in balancing crop nutrition. The vital micronutrients for field crops are iron, zinc, boron, copper, etc. Micronutrients help to increase the yield and quality of the crops. Micronutrients play a crucial role in improving disease resistance, color, taste, quality and others of the crops.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Aries Agro Ltd.

Baicor, LLC

BASF SE

Compass Minerals International, Inc

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Western Nutrients Corp

Yara International ASA

The global crop micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, crop type and application. Based on form, the market is segmented into chelated and non-chelated. On the basis of the product type the market is segmented into boron, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, zinc and others. On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, pulses and oilseeds. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into fertigation, soil, foliar, seed treatment and others.

