Cryogenic Treatment Emerging Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments COVID-19

Cryogenic treatment is the process of cooling materials to cryogenic temperatures for changing the materials’ structures so as to improve their performance, including wear resistance, hardness and service life. This report focuses on the emerging opportunities for cryogenic treatment equipment makers, services providers, and advanced materials companies.

Cryogenic treatment is the process of cooling materials to cryogenic temperatures for changing the materials’ structures so as to improve their performance, including wear resistance, hardness and service life. In physics, cryogenics is the production and behaviour of materials at very low temperatures, and cryogenic temperatures range widely from dry ice temperature (189°K, or -84.15°C) to liquid nitrogen temperature (77°K, or-196.15°C) or even below. But the industry often uses the term cryogenic temperature for a temperature below -150°C, and the temperatures used presently are generally below -185°C, which can be easily reached with liquid nitrogen. Some cryogenic work is even being done with liquid helium at temperatures as cold as -268°C.

Cryogenic treatment is used in many industrial products, including airplane and spacecraft components, automobile parts and accessories, molds and dies, electronics and electrical parts, plastic products and textile fibers. Through cryogenic treatment, the characteristics of the products, such as wear resistance and hardness, are improved, which ensures their safe and effective use in rugged environments and increases their service life, often by severalfold.

Compared to the benefits of increased service life and performance, the cost of the cryogenic treatment process is relatively small. The treated industrial products are often sold in a highly competitive marketplace, and the improvements help them outperform their competitors and gain market share.

