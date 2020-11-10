Implosion Manufacturing Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Report Highlights

The global 3D nanofabrication market should grow from $6.2 billion in 2019 to $14.5 billion by 2024 and further to $38.0 billion in 2029 at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 18.4% and 21.2% respectively for the period of 2019-2024 and 2024-2029.

Report Scope:

The report will evaluate the various technologies that are being developed or adapted from existing nanofabrication technologies, including –

– New technologies.

– Implosion fabrication.

– Surfactant-assisted multiphoton-induced reduction.

– Spun-wrapped aligned nanofiber (SWAN) lithography.

– Ion beam etching redeposition.

– Laser scanning holographic lithography.

– Proton beam nano-machining.

– Others, as appropriate.

– Modifications of existing technologies.

– Nanoimprint lithography.

– Others, as appropriate.

The time frame for the analysis is the period from 2018 to 2029 to allow for the fact that many of the devices analyzed by the report are still in the research and development phase, but could reach the commercial market by 2029. The market values estimated or imputed for various segments represent the direct cost to the user or investor. These values are expressed in 2018 dollars, and no attempt has been made to adjust them for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 46 data tables and 15 additional tables

– An overview of implosion manufacturing, a 3D enabled nanolithography technology for next generation materials

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a 10-year timeframe through 2029

– Description of key enabling technologies such as hydrogels and two-photon microscopy; and their applications with the greatest commercial potential

– Information on the industry’s structure, market size and market dynamics that will impact the furture growth

– A relevant patent analysis and number of U.S. patents issued for implosion fabrication-related developments

– Company profiles of the leading market participants within the nanotech industry, including Nano3D Biosciences, Nanonex, NanoOpto Corp., NIL Technology ApS and SwissLitho AG

Summary

Most 3D nanofabrication technologies are still under development as of late 2019, making it difficult to project future sales. Therefore, this report focuses on the available market for these technologies, i.e., the revenue opportunity among customers who have a potential application and are capable of purchasing the product or service.

BCC Research estimates the total available market for 3D nanofabrication at about REDACTED in 2018 and REDACTED in 2019, nearly all of which consists of nanoimprint lithography, the only 3D nanofabrication technology to be commercialized as yet. Nanoimprint lithography has by far the largest available market of any 3D nanofabrication technology from 2018 through 2029, but starting in 2024, the available market for ion beam etching redistribution and additive manufacturing should start to become significant. By 2029, the available market for two-photon polymerization and additive manufacturing is also expected to start growing rapidly. Together, these five technologies account for

nearly REDACTED or more of the available market for 3D nanofabrication through 2029.

