Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market Sales Volume, Status, Growth, Opportunities and World the COVID-19

The global blood transfusion market should grow from $5.9 billion in 2018 to $7.6 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% for the period of 2018-2023.

The scope of this report is broad. It covers blood transfusion products, blood intravenous products and end users of blood transfusion and intravenous equipment. The market has been segmented by transfusion products into apheresis devices, blood bags and accessories, blood component separators, blood mixers, consumables and supplies, filters, fridges and freezers, and pathogen reduction systems. Revenue forecasts for 2018-2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers’ total revenues. The main geographic markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW), are included.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market and current trends within the industry.

Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period 2015-2018.

This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles market players that deal in blood transfusion and intravenous equipment.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market.

– 75 data tables and 27 additional tables

– Industry analysis of the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

– Discussion of the major players across each regional market; their market shares, growth strategies and product portfolios

– Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology, new patent applications, and newly issued patents

– Emphasis on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market, including Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Baxter International Inc., Medline Industries, Poly Medicure Ltd., and Smiths Medical

The blood transfusion market is expected to see significant gains over the next few years on account of the numerous technological advancements in this field. One of the key advancements includes the use of stem cell technology for the development of lab-grown blood cells of blood groups for human use. This is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period.

Apheresis equipment is expected to witness the highest growth among blood transfusion devices, registering a growth of REDACTED% over the forecast period. The increasing number of blood disorders and target diseases among consumers has led to increasing need for plasma and platelets around the world.In addition, infrastructure development in regions has led to the establishment of numerous bloodbanks with advanced healthcare techniques. These factors coupled and the rising demand for apheresis devices due to improved results is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Intravenous equipment devices are used in the medical field for intravenous therapy where patients are administered liquid substances or medications such as insulin or saline intravenously. Medications can be administered either through infusions or injections. The intravenous route is one of the fastest methods employed by healthcare experts to deliver medication to a patient as one’s circulation system assists in transporting the medication throughout the body.

